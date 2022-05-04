India’s JSPL to add two coal gasification based DRI plants at its steel mills

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 09:46:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will add two coal-gasification based direct reduced iron (DRI) at its existing steel mills at Angul in Odisha and Raigarh in Chhattisgarh states, a company statement said on Wednesday, May 4.

Each of the DRI plants will have a capacity of 2 million mt per year and is scheduled to go on stream in 2025, the company said.

Under the coal gasification process, coal is converted into synthesis gas which can be further used for producing the direct reduced iron in a shaft furnace (used in steelmaking).

The coal-gasification based DRI plants will enable the company to increase the use of Indian coal and at the same time reduce carbon footprint of the plants, JSPL managing director, V R Sharma said.

He said that the capex involved in setting up the DRI plants will be finalized over the next two to three months.