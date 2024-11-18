 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Steel Ministry working on definition of green steel

Monday, 18 November 2024 16:05:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Steel is working on a standard definition for green steel that would ideally be manufactured using low-carbon energy sources or have low-embedded carbon emissions, government officials said on Monday, November 18.

The officials said that at present green steel has no definition or pre-defined criteria that are universally accepted but is a general term used for the metal that is made from low-carbon energy sources, like renewable energy or electric arc furnaces.

“Right now, there is no taxonomy or etymology. The focus would be to get that definition in place first by the current year-end and then go ahead with framing a national green steel mission, aimed at bolstering production of such metal in the country,” an official said.

It is possible that green steel could be defined in percentage terms based on a steel mill’s emission intensity.

The benchmark emission set by ministry is 2.2 mt of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted per mt of crude steel produced. Based on the emission levels, the ministry could explore grading of green steel, the officials said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel and S. Korea’s POSCO to build new steel plant in India

30 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel inks pact with BHP and Carbon Clean to hasten deployment of carbon capture technologies in steelmaking

11 Oct | Steel News

India’s Suzlon receives order to construct 400 MW wind power generation plant for supply to steel mills

11 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Limited and CSIR-NIIST ink pact to reduce carbon emission from steelmaking

09 Oct | Steel News

SAIL and BHP ink pact to collaborate on low-emission steelmaking technologies

08 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSPL and JRPL ink pact to produce green hydrogen for use in steelmaking

16 Sep | Steel News

Indian steel industry to need $283 billion in investment to decarbonize operational mills

13 Sep | Steel News

India mulls policy to offer incentives for green steel procurement to boost demand

11 Sep | Steel News

Primetals’ BF gas injection system to enable India’s JSPL to cut emissions

06 Sep | Steel News

India’s SMEL to integrate rooftop and floating solar power plants across steel mills

22 Aug | Steel News