India’s SML sees four percent rise in stainless steel output in April

India’s Shyam Metalics Limited (SML) achieved stainless steel production of 7,149 mt in April 2025, a rise of four percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, May 8.

The company said that its average sale realisation from stainless steel was INR 135,846/mt ($1,604/mt) in the given month, rise of seven percent year on year.

Carbon steel production was recorded at 136,372 mt in April, a rise of four percent, and the average realisation was marginally up by 0.51 percent, year on year.

Speciality alloy production in April was reported at 19,945 mt, a rise of 32.6 percent, but average realisation declined 5.8 percent, the company said.