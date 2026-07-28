India's SMEL commissions 8.9MWp solar power plant at Jamuria steel mill in West Bengal

India's Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) has commissioned an 8.90-megawatt peak (MWp) solar power plant at its Jamuria steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, a company statement said on Tuesday, July 28.

The facility, developed by wholly-owned subsidiary Shyam Sel and Power Limited, aims to optimize operational power costs and support the company's transition toward greener energy sources, the company said.

The 8.90 MWp installation is designed for captive consumption, directly integrating renewable energy into the group's manufacturing operations.

SMEL's product mix also includes iron ore pellets, rebar, structural steel, ferroalloys and aluminum foils.