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India's SMEL commissions 8.9MWp solar power plant at Jamuria steel mill in West Bengal

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 10:36:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) has commissioned an 8.90-megawatt peak (MWp) solar power plant at its Jamuria steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, a company statement said on Tuesday, July 28.

The facility, developed by wholly-owned subsidiary Shyam Sel and Power Limited, aims to optimize operational power costs and support the company's transition toward greener energy sources, the company said.

The 8.90 MWp installation is designed for captive consumption, directly integrating renewable energy into the group's manufacturing operations. 

SMEL's product mix also includes iron ore pellets, rebar, structural steel, ferroalloys and aluminum foils.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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