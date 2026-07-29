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India's SMEL commissions 1.5 million mt capacity iron ore beneficiation plant at Odisha mill

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 13:43:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) has commissioned a new 1.5 million mt per year capacity iron ore beneficiation plant at its Sambaldpur steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 29.

The beneficiation plant constructed with an investment of $15.66 million is now fully operational and dedicated to convert low grade iron ore into high grade feedstock for operating its steel mill, the company said.

The primary strategic objective of the new facility is to reduce dependence on costly external feedstock. By processing low-grade ore in-house, SMEL aims to create strong cost synergies and boost overall operating margins. The plant utilizes cutting-edge beneficiation technology to ensure a uniform, premium-grade input, which improves yield and throughput across manufacturing lines, the company said.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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