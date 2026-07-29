Danieli completes three-strand billet caster upgrade at India's JSW Salem

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that the modernization project of its three-strand billet caster at Indian steelmaker JSW Steel's Salem Works was completed following successful commissioning and performance testing.

The project involved replacing an old caster with a Danieli unit, meaning that all three continuous casters operating at the site are now supplied by Danieli. The nominal nine-meter-radius machine, featuring a 1,300 mm strand distance, is designed to produce 160 mm and 200 mm square sections across various steel grades.

According to Danieli, the upgraded caster resumed production and achieved its target output within one week of startup, while the new configuration is expected to improve operational reliability, production stability and product quality.