India’s SEML secures ‘consent to operate’ a higher capacity pellet plant

India’s Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML) has secure ‘consent to operate’ from the Chhattisgarh state government to operate a higher capacity pellet plant, a company regulatory filing said.

“The company has been granted a consent to operate a higher capacity pellet plant and SEML will increase the capacity of its existing pellet plant to 900,000 mt from 800,000 mt per year at present,” the company statement said.

SEML is one of the first few companies in the country to produce pellets from iron ore fines using grate-kiln technology. The technology facilitates production of superior grade feed material for DRI and blast furnace using ore fines which are otherwise unusable. After wet grinding the fines, dewatering is done. The fine sized concentrate is mixed with binder and other additives and green balls are formed in the disc pelletisers, the company said.