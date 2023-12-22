﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s SEML secures ‘consent to operate’ a higher capacity pellet plant

Friday, 22 December 2023 15:34:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML) has secure ‘consent to operate’ from the Chhattisgarh state government to operate a higher capacity pellet plant, a company regulatory filing said.

“The company has been granted a consent to operate a higher capacity pellet plant and SEML will increase the capacity of its existing pellet plant to 900,000 mt from 800,000 mt per year at present,” the company statement said.

SEML is one of the first few companies in the country to produce pellets from iron ore fines using grate-kiln technology. The technology facilitates production of superior grade feed material for DRI and blast furnace using ore fines which are otherwise unusable. After wet grinding the fines, dewatering is done. The fine sized concentrate is mixed with binder and other additives and green balls are formed in the disc pelletisers, the company said.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines again

18 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican production of iron pellets declines 7.2 percent in October

15 Dec | Steel News

India’s LMEL firms up plans to expand iron ore output, construct greenfield steel mill

12 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price hits 18-month high

08 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows small decline

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 13% in April-November

05 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price stable week-on-week

27 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada’s Strategic Resources to build iron ore pelletizer in Quebec

24 Nov | Steel News

Production of iron pellets in Mexico falls 3.5 percent in September

21 Nov | Steel News