India’s rolled steel product imports from China hit seven-year high in Apr-Aug

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 14:49:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s imports of rolled steel products from China reached 1.1 million mt in the April-August period of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 31.7 percent year on year and the highest volume in the last seven years, according to government sources citing ministry of steel data.

Total imports of finished steel products into the country during the period came to 3.7 million mt, a six-year high, including tonnages shipped in from South Korea and Japan, the data showed.

In addition, 54,000 mt of rolled steel products were imported from Russia during the five month period, more than double than was shipped in from the country during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


