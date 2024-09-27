 |  Login 
Indian Railways forecasts lower iron ore freight traffic to domestic mills, increased exports

Friday, 27 September 2024
       

Indian national transporter Indian Railways (IR) has forecast a decline in its iron ore freight traffic for the domestic steel industry but higher growth in transportation of iron ore for export, according to government officials on Friday, September 27.

IR has projected total iron ore freight to domestic steel mills at 91.84 million mt in the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of nine percent year on year.

However, in contrast, iron ore transportation for export, from pitheads to ports, is forecast to be around 15.48 million mt, a rise of 87 percent year on year.


