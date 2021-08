Friday, 27 August 2021 10:25:46 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export tender for 150 mm x 150 mm blooms, seeking bids from overseas buyers by August 31, company sources said on Friday, August 27.

The export offer for 12,000 mm length blooms of grade 3SP/4SP has a minimum bid quantity of 30,000 mt for confirmed delivery by the end of October 2021, ex-Gangavaram port in the south, against 100 percent advance payment, the sources said.