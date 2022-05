Friday, 20 May 2022 11:13:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rahstriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is holding an export tender for 40,000 mt of basic grade steelmaking pig iron for delivery by July 10, 2022, company sources said on Friday, May 19.

The last date for submission of bids has been fixed for May 24, for delivery through Gangavaram port in the south against 100 percent advance payment.

The minimum bid volume has been set at 30,000 mt, the sources said.