Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:36:12 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has floated an export tender for 40,000 mt of basic steelmaking pig iron for end-of-May delivery, company sources said on Tuesday, April 19.

The sale is against 100 percent advance payment and the deadline for submission of bids is April 21, for a minimum bid quantity of 30,000 mt, the sources said.

The shipment will be carried out via Gangavaram port in the south.