Monday, 21 March 2022 14:26:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export offer for 30,000 mt of basic grade steelmaking pig iron for end-of-April delivery ex-Vishakhapatnam port in the south, company sources said on Monday, March 21.

The sources said that the deadline for submission of bids in the tender has been set for March 23.

Bidders will need to submit price bids for the entire volume and deliveries will be against irrevocable letters of credit, the sources said.