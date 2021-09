Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:42:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export tender for 30,000 mt of 150 mm x 150 mm blooms setting September 15 as the deadline for submission of bids, a company official said on Thursday, September 9.

The official said that, unlike in earlier tenders, buyers would need to submit bids for the entire lot and that the tonnage would not be split.

Delivery is for the end of October, from Gangavaram port in southern India.