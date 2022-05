Tuesday, 03 May 2022 09:18:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export offer for 40,000 mt of basic grade steel making pig iron for delivery by June 15,2022, company sources said on Monday, May 2.

The last date for submission of bids has been fixed for May 05,2022 and shipment would be through Gangavaram port in the south against irrevocable letter of credit, the sources said.

Bids would have to be for minimum volume of 30,000 mt, the sources added.