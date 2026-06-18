India’s KFIL receives 30,000 mt pig iron export order for delivery to UK

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) has received an export order for 30,000 mt of pig iron valued at $13.52 million from an UK-based buyer, according to a company regulatory filing on Thursday, June 18.

The order is backed by a letter of credit payable at sight, with the latest shipment scheduled by August 15, 2026.

In the filing, the company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the customer. The company also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.