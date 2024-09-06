Primetals’ BF gas injection system to enable India’s JSPL to cut emissions

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has ordered a gas injection system for its blast furnace from UK-based plantmaker Primetals in line with its decarbonization strategy, according to a statement released by the latter.

Accordingly, the new system will be installed at JSPL’s blast furnace No. 1, which was also supplied by Primetals back in 2017, at its Angul steel plant in India, replacing part of the traditional carbonaceous fuels with hydrogen and thereby reducing carbon emissions from the furnace.

Moreover, the new system will use syngas that is generated from the coal gasification plant at Angul, reducing the carbon fuel rate. This will allow the Indian steelmaker to lower its operating costs and the cost of hot metal per ton.