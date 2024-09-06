 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Primetals’...

Primetals’ BF gas injection system to enable India’s JSPL to cut emissions

Friday, 06 September 2024 12:12:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has ordered a gas injection system for its blast furnace from UK-based plantmaker Primetals in line with its decarbonization strategy, according to a statement released by the latter.

Accordingly, the new system will be installed at JSPL’s blast furnace No. 1, which was also supplied by Primetals back in 2017, at its Angul steel plant in India, replacing part of the traditional carbonaceous fuels with hydrogen and thereby reducing carbon emissions from the furnace.

Moreover, the new system will use syngas that is generated from the coal gasification plant at Angul, reducing the carbon fuel rate. This will allow the Indian steelmaker to lower its operating costs and the cost of hot metal per ton.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization Jindal 

Similar articles

Russia’s quota for BPI in EU exhausted for 2024, quota for 2025 to be used up in Q1

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher outputs in January-August

04 Sep | Steel News

Australia’s Magnum to form green pig iron JV in Malaysia

03 Sep | Steel News

Activity in ex-Brazil BPI market increases, prices settle at a slightly lower level

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

European BPI market awaits quota for Russia to be full in Sept, Asian sellers still active

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP: Global steel output to increase slightly in remainder of 2024

28 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net loss for H1

26 Aug | Steel News

Mechel’s crude steel and pig iron output decrease in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

Offers for and sales of BPI from Asia accelerate

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials