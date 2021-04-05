﻿
English
India’s RINL exports 1.3 million mt of steel in FY 2020-21, up 261%

Monday, 05 April 2021 16:08:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has reported finished steel exports of 1.3 million mt during the fiscal year 2020-21 ended March 31, up 261 percent from the previous fiscal year, a company official said on Monday, April 5.

The steel mill which has been put up for privatization amidst opposition from workers, trade unions and political parties, also reported total finished steel sales of 4.45 million mt in the fiscal year 2020-21, up four percent from the previous fiscal year, the official said.

In March this year, RINL achieved finished steel sales of 711,000 mt, the highest-ever monthly sales volume achieved by the company, the official added.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  RINL  steelmaking  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


