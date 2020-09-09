﻿
India’s RINL aims to restart one idle blast furnace next month

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:18:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is assessing market conditions aiming to restart one idle blast furnace next month, company sources said on Wednesday, September 9.

The sources said that, if a revival in the steel market is sustained through the current month, it will be possible to bring its idle blast furnace back into production in October and enable the southern India-based steel mill to achieve an average per day pig iron production of 20,000 mt.

It may be noted that RINL had shut down two of its three blast furnaces soon after national lockdown was announced in wake of the pandemic. The steel producer had earlier re-fired one of the two idle blast furnaces and expects full production from all three next month.


