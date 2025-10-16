India’s NSL secures quality certification for steel used in pipeline systems in petroleum and natural gas industry

India’s NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a subsidiary of government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited, has been granted quality certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its hot rolled steel strips, sheets and plates, used for making welded steel pipes used in pipeline transportation systems, a company statement said on Thursday, October 16.

The IS 18384:2023 quality certification granted to NSL, the first for any steel mill in the country, signifies a benchmark in steel products designed for pipeline transportation systems in the petroleum and natural gas industry and highlights the company’s focus on technology and product quality in manufacturing practices, it said in the statement.

NSL operates a 3 million mt integrated steel mill in the central state of Chhattisgarh.