India’s NSL Green Steel Recycling to build new shredder

Indian recycling center NSL Green Steel Recycling, a fully-owned subsidiary of Indian steelmaker JSW Steel, has announced that it will build a new scrap shredder provided by Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies at its Khalapur plant.

The shredder will process a mix of light-to-medium grades of ferrous scrap, sheared light demolition scrap, cars and car bales, with a capacity of over 100 mt per hour. The shredder will avoid downtimes by using a conveyor line that will constantly feed the plant and will separate ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, stockpiling the shredded product into a single area.

A Danieli-patented inverter will power the shredder’s main motor, and, thanks to the high average motor utilization, the inverter will improve productivity levels, enhancing torque control for heavy metals processing with negligible productivity impact.