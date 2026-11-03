India's NMDC sees 18% rise in iron ore output in Oct 2026, sales fall 12%

Indian government-run iron ore producer NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 5.04 million mt in October 2026, up 18 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Tuesday, November 3.

The company reported sales of 3.44 million mt during the month, down 11.57 percent year on year.

During the April-October period of the fiscal year 2026-27, iron ore production stood at 32.32 million mt, up 22 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, while cumulative sales for the period stood at 35.67 million mt, down 1.72 percent year on year.