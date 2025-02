Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 18.81 billion ($215.08 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 26.82 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, February 6.

The company reported total sales of INR 65.67 billion ($750.80 million) during the quarter, up 21.40 percent year on year.