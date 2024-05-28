India’s NMDC Limited sees 38% fall in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 14:05:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 14.12 billion ($169.99 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a decline of 37.81 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, May 28.

The company reported total sales revenues of INR 64.89 billion ($780.80 million), a rise of 10.90 percent year on year.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the full fiscal year of 2023-24 has been reported at INR 55.75 billion ($670.80 million), a fall of 0.40 percent, with total sales revenues of INR 213.07 billion ($2.56 billion), marking a rise of 20.61 percent, both year on year.