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India's MOIL Limited sees 70% rise in net profit in Q1 of FY 2026-27

Thursday, 30 July 2026 09:55:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited achieved net profit of INR 876.20 million ($9.15 million) in first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2026-27, a rise of 70 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Thursday, July 30.

The company achieved total revenue of INR 3.70 billion ($38.74 million) during the first quarter, a rise of 6.55 percent.

It said that operational efficiency and 10 percent improvement in manganese ore net realizations supported profitability despite a modest 1 percent rise in production.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

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