India's MOIL Limited sees 70% rise in net profit in Q1 of FY 2026-27

India's government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited achieved net profit of INR 876.20 million ($9.15 million) in first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2026-27, a rise of 70 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Thursday, July 30.

The company achieved total revenue of INR 3.70 billion ($38.74 million) during the first quarter, a rise of 6.55 percent.

It said that operational efficiency and 10 percent improvement in manganese ore net realizations supported profitability despite a modest 1 percent rise in production.