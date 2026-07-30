India's defense laboratory transfers technology for defense-grade steel plate making to SAIL's Rourkela steel mill

Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has received technology for manufacturing DMR-249B defense-grade steel plates from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a company statement said on Thursday, July 30.

DMRL is a laboratory under the Indian government's Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Under the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT), DMRL has transferred the manufacturing technology for DMR-249B steel plates in the 8-30 mm thickness range to RSP and Alloy Steel Plant (ASP), Durgapur. These high-strength steel plates are used in specialized naval construction.

DMRL has also transferred the manufacturing technology for DMR-249A and DMR-249BK grade steel billets to ASP, Durgapur for use in the construction of naval ships and submarines.

Developed indigenously by DMRL, DMR-249B is a high-strength, low-alloy structural steel designed for naval shipbuilding. The steel offers a high strength-to-weight ratio, enabling lighter and more resilient hull structures for warships, submarines and other combat vessels while reducing dependence on imports, SAIL said.