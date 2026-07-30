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India's defense laboratory transfers technology for defense-grade steel plate making to SAIL's Rourkela steel mill

Thursday, 30 July 2026 09:58:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has received technology for manufacturing DMR-249B defense-grade steel plates from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a company statement said on Thursday, July 30.

DMRL is a laboratory under the Indian government's Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Under the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT), DMRL has transferred the manufacturing technology for DMR-249B steel plates in the 8-30 mm thickness range to RSP and Alloy Steel Plant (ASP), Durgapur. These high-strength steel plates are used in specialized naval construction.

DMRL has also transferred the manufacturing technology for DMR-249A and DMR-249BK grade steel billets to ASP, Durgapur for use in the construction of naval ships and submarines.

Developed indigenously by DMRL, DMR-249B is a high-strength, low-alloy structural steel designed for naval shipbuilding. The steel offers a high strength-to-weight ratio, enabling lighter and more resilient hull structures for warships, submarines and other combat vessels while reducing dependence on imports, SAIL said.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

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