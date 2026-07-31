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Tata Steel approves $3.54 billion capex to boost capacity at NINL steel mill in Odisha

Friday, 31 July 2026 09:26:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Tata Steel Limited has approved a capital expenditure of $3.54 billion on its subsidiary Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) which operated a steel mill in eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Friday, July 31.

The investment would be riding on expanding the capacity of NINL by 4.8 million mt per year, taking its total capacity to 6.3 million mt. This would ramp up Tata Steel total capacity in operation at 27.4 million mt per year and move towards achieving 40 million mt per year in India, the company said.

“The NINL expansion is central to our strategy to deepen our presence in high margin and branded long products,” T.V. Narendran, CEO and managing director of Tata Steel, said.

The capex on NINL also indicated the company's intent to boost manufacturing capacities in India amidst rising challenges of operating environment in Europe.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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