India’s MOIL Limited sees 4% rise in manganese ore output in September

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 152,000 mt in September 2025, a rise of 3.8 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, October 3.

During the first six months (April-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, MOIL Limited’s cumulative manganese ore output came to 442,000 mt, a rise of 10.3 percent year on year.

MOIL is the country’s largest producer of manganese ore, a key raw material in steelmaking, operating 11 mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and accounting for about 40 percent of India’s domestic manganese ore output.