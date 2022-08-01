India’s manganese miner MOIL Limited cuts prices of various grades by 10%

Monday, 01 August 2022 14:52:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has cut prices of various grades for deliveries in August with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, August 1.

MOIL has reduced its price of ferro grade manganese with manganese content of 44 percent and higher by 10 percent.

It has also reduced prices by 10 percent for other ferro grade manganese ore with manganese content less than 44 percent and for chemical grade manganese. Its price of electrolytic manganese dioxide remains unchanged, the regulatory filing said.