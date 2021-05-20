Indian trading firm MMTC floats export tender for manganese fines

Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:51:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s government run trading firm MMTC Limited has put up an export offer for 25,000 mt of manganese fines through competitive bidding, company sources said on Thursday, May 20.

MMTC is the sole canalizing agency for export of manganese from the country.

The shipment which is to be completed during the June-July period this year is for fines with manganese content of 20-21 percent with a minimum Fe content of 12 percent, maximum alumina content of eight percent, and 80 percent of the volume with fines of size of up to 10 mm.

The successful bidder will have the option to increase or decrease total volumes on offer by 10 percent, the sources said.

The port of loading has been fixed as Visakhapatnam port in southern India.