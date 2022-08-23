India’s L&T in talks with steel and cement companies to construct green hydrogen plants

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 14:02:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s engineering and construction major, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is in talks with over a dozen steel and cement companies to set up green hydrogen production plants enabling latter to achieve respective carbon neutral targets, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, August 23.

L&T’s initiative in steel and cement industries follows close on heels of it commissioning its first green hydrogen plant in Hazira in western state of Gujarat, the company said.

“We decided to set up our first green hydrogen plant at our own facility at Hazira and use it to supply it as blended source of energy for our requirements,” Subramaniam Sharma, executive vice president, energy said in the statement.

The company is in talks with major government and private companies in steel, cement and oil refineries to supply green hydrogen plant at their respective facilities pointing out that such plants could be brought into production within seven months.