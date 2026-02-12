India's Kalyani Ispat orders SMS Group high-speed bar and wire rod mill for Rajnandgaon plant

Indian steel producer Kalyani Ispat Ltd, a subsidiary of Rungta Sons Ltd, has commissioned German plantmaker SMS Group to supply a high-speed bar and wire rod mill for its Rajnandgaon plant in Chhattisgarh, India. The project is scheduled for commissioning in the third quarter of 2026.

According to Kalyani Ispat, the new mill will have an annual production capacity of 500,000 mt. The facility will produce rebar in diameters of 8-40 mm and wire rod in diameters of 5.5-20 mm. The producer indicated that the new installation will allow it to respond to increasing demand for construction steel products, particularly in Asia’s expanding infrastructure and construction markets.

Kalyani Ispat stated that the mill will be engineered with an environmentally conscious approach. The configuration will eliminate reheating furnaces and incorporate induction heater technology, reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

The plant will also be equipped with SMS Group’s advanced drive and automation technology. According to SMS Group’s technological scope, the software architecture will enable sequential mill control from the entry area through to the bar and coil finishing lines.