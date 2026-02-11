 |  Login 
India’s JSW Steel sees 2% drop in consolidated crude steel output in Jan 2026

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 10:28:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 2.475 million mt in January 2026, a decline of two percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, February 11.

The company said that crude steel output from its Indian operations remained almost stable at 2.458 million mt in January 2026, slightly higher than 2.452 million mt in the corresponding month of 2025.

Blast furnace No. 3 at its Vijayanagar mill, the country’s largest single-location steel facility with a capacity of 17.5 million mt per year, has been offline since September 2025 for expansion work. As a result, capacity utilization at the company’s Indian plants stood at 85 percent. Excluding the idled furnace, utilization was 93 percent, the company said.

In contrast, output at JSW’s Ohio facility in the US fell sharply, declining by 74 percent year on year to 17,000 mt, as production was curtailed by a planned caster upgrade shutdown from mid-December 2025 until January 11, 2026, the company added.


