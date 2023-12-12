﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s LMEL firms up plans to expand iron ore output, construct greenfield steel mill

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 09:50:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) has firmed up plans to expand its iron ore mining capacity and to construct a greenfield integrated steel mill, a company statement said on Tuesday, December 12.

The company said it will ramp up iron ore production capacity to 55 million mt per year from 10 million mt at present along with building a 45 million mt per year capacity banded hematite quartzite beneficiation plant, entailing an investment to the tune of $602 million.

The company’s board of directors has also approved construction of a 3 million mt integrated steel mill located close to its Gadchiroli iron ore block in the western state of Maharashtra, at an investment of $1.92 billion.

LMEL has also enhanced its plans for the iron ore pellet plant proposed earlier. The company will now construct two iron ore plants with a capacity of 4 million mt per year, as opposed to the earlier plan for one plant with 4 million mt per year capacity. The pellet plant project will involve a capital expenditure of $542 million.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price hits 18-month high

08 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows small decline

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 13% in April-November

05 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price stable week-on-week

27 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada’s Strategic Resources to build iron ore pelletizer in Quebec

24 Nov | Steel News

Production of iron pellets in Mexico falls 3.5 percent in September

21 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price hits eight-month high

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees lower pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price reaches seven-month high

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials