 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s LMEL chooses Sarralle to supply new meltshop

Monday, 04 November 2024 12:39:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based industrial engineering company Sarralle has announced that it will supply a new meltshop to Indian iron ore miner and steel producer Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL).

The new meltshop with a long steel production capacity of 1.2 million mt per year will be built in Ghugus, Maharashtra, and will include two 50-ton electric arc furnaces (EAF), three 50-ton ladle furnaces, a 50-ton vacuum degasser, two continuous casting machines and auxiliary equipment.

The new meltshop is planned to be put into operation in 2026.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s AMNS to build integrated steel plant in Anakapalli

04 Nov | Steel News

Indian HRC exporters push for more deals globally at lower price levels

30 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC and CRC prices move down, trade still in holiday lull

30 Oct | Flats and Slab

India’s JSW Steel and S. Korea’s POSCO to build new steel plant in India

30 Oct | Steel News

Indian local rebar and billet markets remain sluggish, prices down $6-20/mt weekly

29 Oct | Longs and Billet

India’s JSW Steel to significantly increase renewable energy capacity by FY 2026-27

29 Oct | Steel News

Import scrap prices in India stable as trading halted for festive season

23 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian HRC exporters refuse to go lower despite growing pressure from China, worse mood locally

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar and billet prices lose ground amid weaker demand

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

India’s JSL Limited posts lower net profit for H1 FY 2024-25

21 Oct | Steel News