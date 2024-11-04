India’s LMEL chooses Sarralle to supply new meltshop

Spain-based industrial engineering company Sarralle has announced that it will supply a new meltshop to Indian iron ore miner and steel producer Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL).

The new meltshop with a long steel production capacity of 1.2 million mt per year will be built in Ghugus, Maharashtra, and will include two 50-ton electric arc furnaces (EAF), three 50-ton ladle furnaces, a 50-ton vacuum degasser, two continuous casting machines and auxiliary equipment.

The new meltshop is planned to be put into operation in 2026.