﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance

Friday, 24 September 2021 10:29:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state run, KIOCL Limited (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) has shut down its iron ore pellet plant for maintenance with effect from September 20, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, September 24.

According to the filing, the pellet plant has been shut down for rectification of indurating machine alignment, replacement of refractories, major repairs and other maintenance works.

During this period, grinding and filtration plant will continue to operate, and operations of pellet plant are expected to resume in six weeks’ time, the company said.


Tags: steelmaking  raw mat  Indian Subcon  India  pellet  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Sep

Ex-India pellet prices slump after brief gains as Chinese buyers switch to cheaper iron ore
21 Sep

India’s KIOCL in talks with global steel mills for ‘tolling agreements’ for iron ore pellet production
15 Sep

India’s RINL achieves highest-ever pig iron output in Aug, exports up 39%
03 Sep

India’s AMNS commissions new iron ore pellet plant in Odisha, ramps up total capacity to 20 million mt per year
03 Sep

Ex-India pellet prices resume downtrend, tracking declines in China