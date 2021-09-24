India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance

Friday, 24 September 2021 10:29:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state run, KIOCL Limited (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) has shut down its iron ore pellet plant for maintenance with effect from September 20, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, September 24.

According to the filing, the pellet plant has been shut down for rectification of indurating machine alignment, replacement of refractories, major repairs and other maintenance works.

During this period, grinding and filtration plant will continue to operate, and operations of pellet plant are expected to resume in six weeks’ time, the company said.