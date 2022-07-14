India’s KFL resumes operations at upgraded mini blast furnace

Thursday, 14 July 2022 09:53:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous Limited (KFL), a producer of pig iron and grey cast iron products, has completed the upgrade and resumption of operations at its mini-blast furnace II, a company regulatory filing said on Thursday, July 14.

The company said that, following the upgrade of the blast furnace, its pig iron production capacity increased to 217,600 mt per year from 180,000 mt per year earlier, taking the company’s total pig iron production capacity to 609,800 mt per year at its mill located at Koppal in the southern state of Karnataka.