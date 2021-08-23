﻿
English
India’s JSPL to participate at forthcoming auction of iron ore blocks in Odisha

Monday, 23 August 2021 11:02:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will participate in the forthcoming auction of iron ore blocks by eastern state of Odisha, a company official said on Monday, August 23.

“JSPL will participate in the auction of iron ore blocks to secure more captive raw material for its steel mill. Irrespective of the outcome of the auction, we are confident that the Odisha government will make all efforts to protect raw material security of the steel industry in the state,” V R Sharma, managing director, JSPL said.

The Odisha government had last month issued a Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for online auction of 11 more mining blocks, including seven virgin blocks.

Sharma expressed gratitude to the Odisha government for approving expansion of JSPL’s steel mill in the state from 6 million mt per year to 25.2 million mt by 2030.


