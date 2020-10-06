India’s JSPL sees higher output and sales in Q2

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 12:36:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has announced that in the second quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (started April 1, 2020), the company’s consolidated steel production totaled 2.35 million mt, increasing by 18 percent, while its consolidated steel sales totaled 2.41 million mt, up 30 percent, both year on year.

JSPL’s stand-alone steel production in the second quarter totaled 1.84 million mt, up by 16 percent, while its stand-alone steel sales totaled 1.93 million mt, increasing by 29 percent, both year on year.

The company’s export sales contributed to 38 percent of the total sales volumes of the company in the second quarter.

JSPL’s Barbil pellet plant recorded its highest ever-quarterly pellet production of 2.01 million mt in the given quarter.

“We are setting new production benchmarks for ourselves and would like to surpass them consistently going forward. We are ramping up sales & production, as India comes out of the lockdown effect and ramps up its economic activities towards a renewed growth path,” V K Sharma, managing director of JSPL, said.