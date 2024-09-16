India’s JSPL and JRPL ink pact to produce green hydrogen for use in steelmaking

India’s Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) and Jindal Renewable Power Private (JRPL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest in green hydrogen production for steelmaking in Angul, Odisha, a company statement said on Monday, September 16. JSPL said that this represents the largest investment in green hydrogen by any Indian steelmaker.

As part of the MoU, JSPL plans to integrate green hydrogen into its direct reduced iron (DRI) units at the Angul steel mill. This collaboration underscores a major commitment by both companies towards decarbonisation and green energy leadership in India’s steel industry, the company said. In the first phase, JRPL will develop a green hydrogen generation capacity of up to 4,500 mt per year, set to commence by December 2025.

The project will also entail a supply of 36,000 mt of oxygen per year for use at the Angul still mill. It will supply three gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy to JSPL’s facilities, reducing the steelmaker’s dependence on coal-fired energy by 50 percent in the next two to three years, JSPL said in the statement.

According to the arrangement, JSPL will provide essential infrastructure and support, while JRPL will handle the development and operation of the green hydrogen and renewable energy facilities.