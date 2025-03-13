India’s JSL to invest $80 million to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will invest an estimated $80 million on various decarbonisation projects to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, a company statement said on Thursday, March 13.

The investment will span the next five years and focus on a variety of eco-friendly projects, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, biodiversity protection, waste management, and the implementation of carbon capture technologies, the company said.

Additionally, JSL said that it has established a task force dedicated to producing a Nature-Related Financial Disclosure (TNFD) report, designed to assess, address, and reduce nature-related risks while also identifying opportunities to enhance business resilience and environmental responsibility.

The TNFD framework outlines four key pillars: governance, strategy, risk, and impact management, with specific metrics and strategic targets.

The report will highlight investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and advanced recycling technologies, along with detailed Biodiversity Management Plans (BMPs) and nature risk evaluations at key JSL facilities in Jaipur, Hisar, and Vizag, the statement said.

JSL’s aggregate stainless steel template installed capacity is an estimated 2.9 million mt per year, making it India’s largest producer of stainless steel products.