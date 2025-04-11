 |  Login 
India’s JSL inks pact to source solar energy and reduce conventional energy dependency by 40%

Friday, 11 April 2025 09:40:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSL Super Steel Limited, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel Limited (JSL), has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sunsure Energy under which JSL will source 11 Mega Watt peak (MWp) of solar power from Sunsure’s 49 MWp solar project, a company statement said on Friday, April 11.

The solar energy sourcing will displace about 40 percent of the conventional energy consumption of JSL with clean energy, the company said.

According to the statement, the company will be able to offset 12 million kgs of carbon dioxide emissions per year, equivalent to planting over 545,000 trees.

It said that JSL is focusing on a greener, sustainable future, fuelled by environmental responsibility and, in the last three fiscal years, the company has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by more than 310,000 mt.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization Jindal 

