India’s JSPL achieves highest-ever monthly steel output and sales in Dec

Monday, 04 January 2021 11:31:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved its highest-ever monthly steel production and sales in December last year, according to a company statement on Monday, January 4.

JSPL’s integrated steel mill at Angul in the eastern Indian state of Odisha recorded its highest-ever monthly production at 416,000 mt in December, while its steel mill at Raigharh in central India reported its highest-ever monthly production of 311,000 mt also in December, putting the aggregate steel production of the two mills at 727,000 mt.

Aggregate steel production by the two mills of JSPL in December 2019 was recorded at 559,000 mt.

The company reported sales of 711,000 mt in December 2020, the highest-ever monthly sales ever achieved by JSPL, the company statement said.