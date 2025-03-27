 |  Login 
India’s JNPA to achieve 10 million mt TEU container handling capacity in April

Thursday, 27 March 2025 09:33:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), operator of a port in Mumbai, will attain a container handling capacity of 10 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) by April 2025, making it the largest container handling port in the country, Umesh Wagg, chairman of JNPA, said in a statement on Thursday, March 27.

NPA will expand its current capacity of 7.7 million TEUs to 10.1 million TEUs with the completion of the second phase of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal, which has been awarded to the Port of Singapore and is to be completed next month, he said.

Currently, the port was operating at 90 percent of capacity, with a 10 percent increase over the previous year, he added.


