India’s Jindal Stainless reports 50% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:01:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited has reported a net profit of INR 1.59 billion ($19.22 million) for the second quarter (April-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a 50 percent decline year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, November 3. The company reported sales revenues of INR 56.05 billion ($683 million), up 11.5 percent year on year.

While input costs during the period fell three percent, the benefits were more than offset by the sharp 35 percent rise in energy costs, the company said.

The domestic stainless steel market has been facing tough competition from Chinese and Indonesian manufacturers who have been dumping in the domestic market, while the Indian government’s imposition of an export tax has worsened profitability, the company said.