India’s iron ore production up 4% in April-October FY 2024-25

India’s iron ore production during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2024-25 has been provisionally estimated at 158.40 million mt, up 4.1 percent year on year, a ministry of mines statement said on Friday, November 29.

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year shows the robust demand conditions in the user industry, the ministry said.

Production of manganese ore rose by 11.1 percent to 2 million in the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal year, from 1.8 million mt during the corresponding period last year.