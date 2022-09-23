India’s GIPL receives approvals to increase pellet plant capacity

Friday, 23 September 2022 10:41:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s integrated steel and power producer Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has received approvals from the relevant authorities to ramp up capacity of its pellet plant, a company regulatory filing said on Friday, September 23.

The company said that in the first phase the capacity of the pellet plant will be increased to 2.7 million mt per year, from 2.4 million mt per year at present.

Since work on expanding the capacity of the pellet plant has already been completed, higher output will be seen with immediate effect now that approvals have been received by the company.