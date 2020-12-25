India’s DGTR recommends definitive final AD duty on flat rolled stainless steel from 15 countries

Friday, 25 December 2020 10:32:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended imposition of definitive antidumping (AD) duties on imports of flat rolled product of stainless steel from 15 countries, according to an official in Ministry of Commerce.

He said that the AD duty has been recommended for all such imports from China, South Korea, European Union (EU), Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, US, Thailand, South Africa, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The recommendation for imposition of the levy has been forwarded to the department of revenue, under Ministry of Finance for official notification and the rates of AD will be effective for five years from date of such a notification, the official said.

The rate of AD duty ranges between $67/mt to $944/mt depending on country of origin, the official added.

He said that imports of flat rolled products of stainless steel from China attracts definitive countervailing duty and provisional countervailing duty in case of imports from Indonesia, the rate of definitive AD duties imposed on these countries will be equivalent to the difference between antidumping duty payable and countervailing duty payable. For these two countries, if the antidumping duty rate is less than the countervailing duty rate, the importer will only need to pay the countervailing duty.

The DGTR recommendations for definitive AD duty for five years followed an investigations conducted by the latter based on a complaint of injury by Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISDDA) and domestic producers like Jindal Stainless Limited, Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited and Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited.