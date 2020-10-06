India starts review of AD duty on stainless steel from seven countries

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 12:26:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under Ministry of Commerce has commenced a review investigation to determine whether antidumping (AD) duties on certain stainless steel products imports from seven countries will be continued, a government official said on Tuesday, October 6.

The official said that the DGTR has issued notification of the launch of fresh investigations into imports of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel of width of 600-1,250 mm and above 1,250 mm for ‘non-bonafide’ usage, and based on the investigation it will take a decision on the continuation of existing AD duties on such imports from China, South Korea, the European Union (EU), South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and the US.

The fresh investigations by DGTR are in response to a complaint filed by Jindal Stainless Limited, Jindal Stainless Hissar Limited and Jindal Steelway Limited, on behalf of domestic producers of these steel products, claiming AD rates should be continued owing to continued dumping of these products from the seven originating countries.

“On the basis of a duly substantiated application by or on behalf of the domestic industry and having satisfied itself on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry about the likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to domestic industry, the authority hereby initiates a sunset review investigations,” DGTR said in a notification.

AD duties on these products were initially imposed for five years in 2010 and thereafter extended for another five years in 2015.

The AD rates imposed ranged between 4.58 percent of landed value of imports to a peak rate of 57.39 percent depending on originating country and exporter.