﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Dalmia OCL commissions country’s largest MgO-C refractory plant

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 14:24:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Dalmia OCL Limited has commissioned the country’s largest refractory production line of magnesia carbon bricks, a company official said on Tuesday, September 22.

The official said that the refractory production unit in Odisha has a capacity of 108,000 mt per year and would cut India’s import dependency for magnesia carbon refractory material by at least 50 per cent.

He said that the plant would come up in three phases of 36,000 mt per year each.

Total domestic demand for this refractory material is estimated at around 300,000 mt per year, with the bulk of it sourced from overseas producers by domestic steel mills, the official added.

Dalmia OCL Limited was localizing production of most refractory materials, providing supply support to large domestic steel mills like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), JSW Limited, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited.

The company will invest another estimated $14 million over the next five years to further augment refractory production capacities to meet rising domestic demand from steel mills and also enter export markets in Europe, the official said.


Tags: Indian Subcon  production  steelmaking  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Sep

India’s Tata Metaliks shuts down one blast furnace until late October
14  Sep

Indian government advises RINL to explore special steel project for proposed JV with POSCO
10  Sep

Higher local demand pushes Indian steel exports down by 24.5% in Aug
09  Sep

India’s RINL aims to restart one idle blast furnace next month
02  Sep

SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest-ever pig iron output in August